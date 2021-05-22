Priyanka Gandhi Sends Truckload of Covid Medicines to Lucknow for Patients in Home Isolation

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sent a truck containing Covid-19 medicine kits to Lucknow to aid treatment of patients in home isolation.

The truck was sent on Thursday, which marks the 30th death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, under ‘Mission Seva Satyagraha’.

Priyanka, the party’s general secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (East), had earlier sent oxygen tankers from Chhattisgarh to Lucknow to help people amid a massive oxygen crisis in the state capital.

Speaking to News18 on the development, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “On the very first day of the Corona crisis, Priyanka Gandhi had talked about helping with a sense of service.”

“After this, when there was a chaos due to shortage of oxygen in the country, Priyanka Gandhi had sent a large number of oxygen cylinders and concentrators along with oxygen tankers from Chhattisgarh, through which our workers saved hundreds of lives by making them available for corona patients,” Lallu said.

“Today, to save the people of UP from Covid, the first consignment of medicines related to corona has reached the state headquarters on the occasion of the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi,” he said.

More trucks to reach Lucknow soon

Lallu added that several other trucks containing Covid-19 medicines will reach Lucknow soon, adding that the party “will make every effort to protect people from Covid” by distributing medicine kits to those recovering at home in various districts of the state, including Lucknow.

UP Congress state vice-president Virendra Chaudhary said, “There are about 50,000 Corona Home Isolation Kits in many boxes (in the truck)… On the advice of doctors, all the necessary medicines, including Ivermectin, which are necessary for the treatment of corona, are available,” he said.

This apart, Chaudhary said, the instructions about dosages for all the medicines have been mentioned in the kit in both Hindi and English.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here