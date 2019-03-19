English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Gandhi Should Not be Allowed in Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Lawyers Tell Administration
The letter claimed that Priyanka was a Christian and she should be stopped from entering the temple, keeping in mind the ancient values of Sanatan Dharma.
Congress party General Secretary and eastern Uttar Pradesh state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra drinks Ganges river water after praying at the Sangam. (Image for representation)
Varanasi: A group of lawyers on Monday handed a letter to the district magistrate, claiming that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should not be allowed to enter the Kashi Vishwanath temple as she is a Christian.
The letter, addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stated that her place of worship was a church.
