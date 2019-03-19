LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Gandhi Should Not be Allowed in Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Lawyers Tell Administration

The letter claimed that Priyanka was a Christian and she should be stopped from entering the temple, keeping in mind the ancient values of Sanatan Dharma.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2019, 12:08 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Gandhi Should Not be Allowed in Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Lawyers Tell Administration
Congress party General Secretary and eastern Uttar Pradesh state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra drinks Ganges river water after praying at the Sangam. (Image for representation)
Loading...
Varanasi: A group of lawyers on Monday handed a letter to the district magistrate, claiming that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should not be allowed to enter the Kashi Vishwanath temple as she is a Christian.

The letter claimed that Priyanka was a Christian and she should be stopped from entering the temple, keeping in mind the ancient values of Sanatan Dharma.

The letter, addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stated that her place of worship was a church.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram