Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP for Renaming Park Named After Freedom Fighter in Gorakhpur

Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday launched a scathing attack on Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the renaming of a park in Gorakhpur.

The park, which was earlier named after Vindhyavasini Verma, a freedom fighter from Gorakhpur, has now been renamed after Hanuman Prasad Poddar, the founder of Gita Press who was known for publishing books on Hindu religion.

Taking a dig at the government, The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote on her facebook page, “Our freedom fighters are inspiration for us. Freedom fighter Vidhyavasini Prasad Verma from Gorakhpur had participated in historical protests including ‘Champaran Satyagrah’ and ‘Non Co-operation movement’ against the British along with Mahatama Gandhi. But the arrogant BJP government has decided to change the name of the park named after him, which is an insult to freedom fighter.”

Sources said local Congress leaders will launch a protest on the issue. The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “The name changing of park named after freedom fighter Vindhyavasini Prasad Verma in Gorakhpur is an insult of the freedom fighter who had contributed to Champaran Satyagrah and Leave India protest.”

The park in question is a well-known spot for the morning walkers. It was originally named after Queen Victoria and later renamed after Vindhyavasini Verma, who had left his law practice and to join the freedom struggle on the call of Mahatama Gandhi. Locals claim that during the freedom struggle, Mahatama Gandhi had addressed several rallies from this park.

However, as per local authorities, there was no official documentation to ascertain if the park was actually renamed after the freedom fighter. Speaking to media on the issue, district horticulture officer Baljeet Singh said, “The park might be famous as Vindhyavasini Park but there are no documents to prove it was the official name of the park. As per official records, the park is referred to as Rajkiya Udyan. Now the name has been changed and soon a board bearing the new name of Hanuman Poddar Udyan will be placed there.”

