Priyanka Gandhi Slams Delhi Govt Over Termination of 800 Anganwadi Workers for Demanding Pay Raise

PTI

Last Updated: July 25, 2022, 13:20 IST

Delhi, India

Members of the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union protested in Delhi for raise in wages. in March this year as well (Image: PTI)

Attacking the AAP-led Delhi government, Gandhi said it had increased the honorarium of the MLAs a few days ago

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday termed as “unjust” the Delhi government’s move to terminate over 800 Anganwadi workers for staging a strike seeking a raise in honorarium, and demanded that they should be immediately reinstated.

The lives of 884 Anganwadi workers in Delhi turned upside down after they were abruptly terminated for staging over a month-long strike demanding a raise in honorarium and respectable working hours.

These workers comprising several single mothers were issued termination notice on March 14 against their 39-day demonstration. Attacking the AAP-led Delhi government, Gandhi said it had increased the honorarium of the MLAs a few days ago.

“But, taking an unjust step, the government sacked more than 800 Anganwadi workers demanding a respectable honorarium. Asking for a good honorarium for hard work is not a crime,” the Congress general secretary said in a tweet. These Anganwadi workers should be immediately reinstated, Gandhi demanded.

July 25, 2022, 13:20 IST
July 25, 2022, 13:20 IST