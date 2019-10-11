Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt over Reports of SBI Waiving Bad Loans Worth Rs 76,000 Crore
The reports claimed that SBI has written off bad loans worth Rs 76,600 crore of 220 defaulters who owed more than Rs 100 crore each.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi at an election campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the Narendra Modi government over media reports that the State Bank of India has waived bad loans worth over Rs 76,000 crore and asked who has taken this money.
The reports claimed that SBI has written off bad loans worth Rs 76,600 crore of 220 defaulters who owed more than Rs 100 crore each.
"Farmers are being put in jail. The economy is in shambles, people are being fired. People related with PMC Bank in Mumbai are screaming. But for whom is the BJP government waiving loans worth 76,000 crore, while laying out the red carpet? Who has taken this money?" Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricketer Manish Pandey to Tie the Knot with Actress Ashrita Shetty?
- Kareena Kapoor, Dilijit Dosanjh Take Akshay Kumar's Bala Challenge with Kiara Advani
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written Updates: Devoleena Crowned Queen as Rashami Breaks Down
- Nokia 6.2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Everything You Need to Know
- HP Chromebook x360 Review: A Million Android Apps Make All The Difference