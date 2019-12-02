Priyanka Gandhi Suffered Security Breach Weeks After Losing SPG Cover, Group Entered Home to Click Photos

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi suffered a grave security breach on November 26, barely weeks after her SPG cover was removed, when a car with five passengers made its way into her residence.

Gandhi’s office revealed on Monday that the group went up to her and was able to click pictures of the Z-plus protectee.

Sources said the breach has triggered a blame game between the Delhi Police and the CRPF on who allowed the car to enter the premises. A formal complaint has been lodged with the CRPF.

Priyanka, along with brother Rahul and mother Sonia, was an SPG protectee until November 4. The Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to all three Congress leaders was withdrawn following which they remain Z-plus protectee.

Under the Z-plus security, the family has commandos from the CRPF paramilitary force in close proximity besides guards at their homes and where ever they travel in the country.

In comparison, SPG protectees are provided with guards, hi-tech vehicles, jammers and an ambulance in their motorcade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now the only SPG protectee in the country.

The SPG Act, enacted by Parliament in 1988, was initially supposed to provide security to only the prime minister and former prime ministers of the country.

The act was amended after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi to include the immediate family members of former prime ministers, paving the way for Sonia Gandhi as well her children to get SPG security.

The need for a separate force for guarding the prime minister of the country was felt after Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own security guards on October 31, 1984.

