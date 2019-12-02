Priyanka Gandhi Suffered Security Breach Weeks After Losing SPG Cover, Group Entered Home to Click Photos
Priyanka Gandhi’s office revealed on Monday that the group went up to her and was even able to click pictures of the Congress chief’s daughter.
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi suffered a grave security breach on November 26, barely weeks after her SPG cover was removed, when a car with five passengers made its way into her residence.
Gandhi’s office revealed on Monday that the group went up to her and was able to click pictures of the Z-plus protectee.
Sources said the breach has triggered a blame game between the Delhi Police and the CRPF on who allowed the car to enter the premises. A formal complaint has been lodged with the CRPF.
Priyanka, along with brother Rahul and mother Sonia, was an SPG protectee until November 4. The Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to all three Congress leaders was withdrawn following which they remain Z-plus protectee.
Under the Z-plus security, the family has commandos from the CRPF paramilitary force in close proximity besides guards at their homes and where ever they travel in the country.
In comparison, SPG protectees are provided with guards, hi-tech vehicles, jammers and an ambulance in their motorcade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now the only SPG protectee in the country.
The SPG Act, enacted by Parliament in 1988, was initially supposed to provide security to only the prime minister and former prime ministers of the country.
The act was amended after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi to include the immediate family members of former prime ministers, paving the way for Sonia Gandhi as well her children to get SPG security.
The need for a separate force for guarding the prime minister of the country was felt after Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own security guards on October 31, 1984.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranu Mondal Forgets Lyrics of Her Song, Video Goes Viral
- Daniel Craig as James Bond Performs Death-defying Stunts in No Time To Die Teaser
- 'Ajit Pawar Shot': New Zealand Cricketer's Bizarre Batting Has Reminded Desis of Maharashtra Politics
- Watch | Messi's Magical Goal Sinks Atletico as Barcelona Go Top of La Liga
- Reliance Jio Confirms New All In One Plans Launch on 6 December With More Benefits