Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Priyanka Gandhi Suffered Security Breach Weeks After Losing SPG Cover, Group Entered Home to Click Photos

Priyanka Gandhi’s office revealed on Monday that the group went up to her and was even able to click pictures of the Congress chief’s daughter.

News18.com

Updated:December 2, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Priyanka Gandhi Suffered Security Breach Weeks After Losing SPG Cover, Group Entered Home to Click Photos
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi suffered a grave security breach on November 26, barely weeks after her SPG cover was removed, when a car with five passengers made its way into her residence.

Gandhi’s office revealed on Monday that the group went up to her and was able to click pictures of the Z-plus protectee.

Sources said the breach has triggered a blame game between the Delhi Police and the CRPF on who allowed the car to enter the premises. A formal complaint has been lodged with the CRPF.

Priyanka, along with brother Rahul and mother Sonia, was an SPG protectee until November 4. The Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to all three Congress leaders was withdrawn following which they remain Z-plus protectee.

Under the Z-plus security, the family has commandos from the CRPF paramilitary force in close proximity besides guards at their homes and where ever they travel in the country.

In comparison, SPG protectees are provided with guards, hi-tech vehicles, jammers and an ambulance in their motorcade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now the only SPG protectee in the country.

The SPG Act, enacted by Parliament in 1988, was initially supposed to provide security to only the prime minister and former prime ministers of the country.

The act was amended after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi to include the immediate family members of former prime ministers, paving the way for Sonia Gandhi as well her children to get SPG security.

The need for a separate force for guarding the prime minister of the country was felt after Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own security guards on October 31, 1984.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram