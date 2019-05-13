English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Claims Modi Govt's 'Arrogance' Has Grown Too Big
Mrs. Gandhi Vadra alleged Modi did not find even five minutes in his tenure to solve problems faced by the poor in his constituency, Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh.
File image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a public meeting. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Ratlam: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his five-year tenure saw only "campaigning" and no work.
Referring to Modi's reported "tapasya" (hardwork) remark, the Congress general secretary said "tapasya" destroys arrogance, but the "arrogance" of the Modi government had grown "too big".
"Normally, political leaders should talk about real issues during campaign, like what are your problems, how it can be solved, what they will do in next five years, what they did in last five years," Gandhi Vadra told a poll rally here.
"But in the last five years a strange silsila (series) is on. Only campaigning is going on, no actual work was done," she said. Gandhi Vadra said there has been a difference in the BJP's campaigning and reality and assured that the Congress will realise promises.
She alleged that the "tapasvi" prime minister did not secure farmers, youth, the weak and others of the country.
"This government's arrogance has grown so much that he reaches out to you only during rallies. He did not find even five minutes in five years to go to the home of a poor person or farmer in his own constituency Varanasi to tell them what he could do to solve their problems through his government," she charged.
She accused the prime minister of talking "big and random" things and not about the BJP's unfulfilled poll promises. "Be alert, an effort is on to delude you, you are being used politically. You have made all the politicians. Hence, try to understand your strength. Your vote is important, don't waste it," she told the gathering.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the government on the issues of note ban, alleging that it caused huge job losses and other hardships. She dubbed the PM-Kisan Yojana as the 'Kisan Apman Yojana' and claimed the Congress' NYAY scheme, under which people will get Rs 6000 per month, was better.
She said the PM-Kisan Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) only allocated Rs 2 per day per family member which was completely inadequate.
