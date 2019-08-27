Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Meets Family of Deceased Congress MLA Akhilesh Singh

Rae Bareli (UP): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday met party MLA Aditi Singh here to extend condolences on the demise of her father and former party MLA Akhilesh Singh.

The Congress leader, who arrived in the constituency of her mother and interim party president Sonia Gandhi on a day's visit, drove Aditi Singh's native village of Lalupur Chauhan and remained with the family for about half an hour.

During her meeting, she also conveyed the condolences on behalf of her mother Sonia Gandhi, who is an MP from Rae Bareli.

Akhilesh Singh, who had represented Rae Bareli Sadar assembly constituency for five terms, died last week after a prolonged illness.

Singh had won as Congress candidate three times consecutively but was expelled from the party in 2003 after which he won the seat as an independent in 2007 and as Peace Party candidate in 2016.

