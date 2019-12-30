Priyanka Gandhi Violated Rules by Riding Pillion on Scooter in UP, Says CRPF After Row Over Security Breach

New Delhi: Two days after Priyanka Gandhi alleged that a CRPF circle officer in Lucknow issued threats to her security personnel and warned of restricting her movements, the armed force on Monday said there was no breach in the Congress leader’s security and blamed her for "violations" for travelling as a pillion rider on a scooter.

The CRPF, which provides armed commandos under the 'Z+' category of security cover to Gandhi, said due to her “unscheduled movement” without intimation, the advance security liaison (ASL) protocol could not be conducted.

“During travelling the protectee (Priyanka) used a non-BR civil vehicle without PSO. The protectee took a lift in scooty as a pillion rider. Despite these security constraints, appropriate security cover was provided by CRPF during the visit. Such security lapses are communicated to the protectee and advised for ensuring proper security arrangements,” it said in a statement.

On Saturday, Gandhi's office had written to CRPF VIP security in-charge, alleging that circle officer of Hazratganj, Abhay Mishra, issued threats to her security personnel and warned of restricting her movements. Her office also demanded appropriate action against the officer.

In a letter to Pradeep Kumar Singh, IG, CRPF, Directorate General, Gandhi's office said: "This morning at 8:45am C/O of Hazratganj Mr Abhay Mishra along with at least a dozen police personnel, entered the premises at which the protectee, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is staying without prior permission."

Mishra then began a heated verbal confrontation with the CRPF personnel in charge of the protectee's security a mere five metres away from the protectee's room, Priyanka Gandhi's office alleged, according to sources.

Mishra shouted at them and demanded information of the protectee's schedule which had been provided to the authorities on Friday, the letter said.

He then accused the CRPF personnel of withholding information since they had readied their fleet as is their standard protocol every morning, it said.

He further threatened the CRPF personnel that he will not provide any security cover to the protectee and will not allow the protectee to take even two steps out of the premises, the letter said.

Responding to the charges, the CRPF said in a statement: “On December 28, the only programme indicated was a visit to PCC office for attending Congress foundation function, for which an advance security liaison (ASL) protocol had been conducted. On December 28, Abhay Mishra, CO Hazratganj, at around 8 am visited the place of stay to enquire about the detailed programme of the day of the protectee which was not communicated by the personal staff. There was no breach in security by the official.”

The Centre had replaced the SPG (Special Protection Group) cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, with 'Z-plus' security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

