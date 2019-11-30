Priyanka Writes to Adityanth, Questions Inaction in Case of Girl Student's Death in Mainpuri Hostel

Lucknow: All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding action in the death of a girl student from Mainpuri district. The Congress leader urged the chief minister to ensure speedy justice to the family of the victim by taking action against the accused named in the FIR.

In her letter, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the victim was found dead under mysterious circumstances and there also were wounds on her body but this has not been mentioned in the post morterm report. The family members have alleged that their daughter was murdered.

The letter also states that the last rites of the victim were performed by the authorities in the absence of her parents, terming it illegal. Raising questions on the authorities' intentions, the letter further says the family has alleged that they are trying to hide something and demanded fair probe into the matter.

Priyanka Gandhi also questioned the government's inaction in the case after nearly two months of the incident despite the fact that the FIR included names of the accused.

A 17-year-old student of Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room in Mainpuri on September 16. A suicide note was found in the room, which stated public humiliation by fellow students as reason behind the extreme step.

However, the girl’s father had lodged an FIR against the school principal, the hostel warden, and two students alleging that his daughter was murdered, police had said.

Meanwhile, speaking on the issue on Saturday in Lucknow, Congress Spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi attacked the state government and stated that it is high time to change the state government as it has failed to deliver on its promise of women's safety.

Speaking to News18 on the issue he said, "I want to make it clear that there is an increase in crimes against women in the state and this is of grave concern to us. Our leader Priyanka Gandhi has written a letter to UP Chief Minister today and demanded justice for the family who had lost their daughter in Mainpuri sometime back. Investigation must be done to ascertain why the administration performed last rites of the victim without knowledge of her family members, we smell a deep conspiracy and this should be investigated thoroughly.”

