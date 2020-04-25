Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Priyanka Vadra Slams Central Government over Dearness Allowance Cuts of Employees and Pensioners

Earlier, former PM Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and several other top Congress leaders in a video message slammed the government's decision.

IANS

Updated:April 25, 2020, 5:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Priyanka Vadra Slams Central Government over Dearness Allowance Cuts of Employees and Pensioners
A file photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addressing a rally. (PTI)

Criticising the decision to cut dearness allowance (DA) hike of government employees and pensioners, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, here on Saturday, and asked central government to scrap the bullet train and the central vista projects to save 30 per cent expenditure.

"By what logic is the DA of government employees being cut? While the pressure of work on them has increased manifold. What's the rationale for DA cut for health workers and policemen? Third and fourth class employees suffer a lot from this. People dependent on pension are being hurt?" Priyanka Gandhi, also the party in-charge for the eastern UP, said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

"Why the government doesn't stop outrageous expenses? Why 30 per cent reduction in government expenditure is not announced? Why the government is not curbing unnecessary expenses on Rs 1.2 lakh bullet train project and Rs 20,000 crore Parliament building project?" she said.

Her remarks have come came two days after the central government decided to freeze payment of additional instalment of DA to employees and dearness relief (DR) to pensioners, due from January 1, 2020.

On March 14, the Union cabinet had raised DA by 4 per cent to 21 per cent in a bonanza for 1.13 crore central government employees and pensioners, applicable from January 2020. It would have cost the exchequer Rs 14,595 crore.

Earlier in the day, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and several other top Congress leaders in a video message slammed the government's decision.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres