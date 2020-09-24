Priyanka Welcome To Campaign In Gwalior-Chambal: Scindia

Ashoknagar (MP): Gwalior-Chambal in Madhya Pradesh welcomes everyone and there is no problem if Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi campaigns for her party in the region for the upcoming assembly bypolls, said BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday. He exuded confidence the BJP will win all the 28 seats going to the bypolls, schedule for which is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

My Madhya Pradesh and the Gwalior-Chambal region welcomes everyone. There is no problem in it, Scindia told reporters at Rajpur in Ashoknagar district. The former Union minister was replying to questions about reports that Gandhi is likely to campaign in the bypolls especially in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The region, considered a stronghold of Scindia, accounts for 16 of the 28 bypolls-bound seats. Scindia, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP in March this year, criticised his former party which ruled for 15 months in Madhya Pradesh before losing power.

The Congress government failed to fulfil promises and destroyed the state. It was swept away in the river of corruption. “The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will ensure the BJP flag is hoisted in all the 28 seats and we will take the state forward on path of development, Scindia said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Scindia addressed rallies at Rajpur and Piprai in the district. Accusing the Congress of “cheating” people, Chouhan asked the voters to teach the opposition party a lesson in the bypolls.

The CM said the erstwhile Kamal Nath government had promised to give Rs 4,000 as unemployment allowance to youths, but eventually did not do anything for them. Now, the youths of Madhya Pradesh will have the first right on state government jobs, Chouhan said.

