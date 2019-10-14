Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Prize Given to Most Competent Person': Amartya Sen Reacts After Abhijit Banerjee's Nobel

58-year-old Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee bagged the coveted prize jointly with his wife Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer for his 'experimental approach to alleviating global poverty'.

PTI

Updated:October 14, 2019, 8:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Prize Given to Most Competent Person': Amartya Sen Reacts After Abhijit Banerjee's Nobel
File photo of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen. (PTI)

Kolkata: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Monday said he was "very very happy and delighted" over Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee jointly winning the Nobel in Economics. Sen had won the same award in 1998 for his contribution to welfare economics.

Speaking to PTI from Boston, Sen said, "I am very very happy and delighted that Abhijit Banerjee along with others have been awarded with the Nobel for Economics".

Banerjee, 58, bagged the coveted prize jointly with his wife Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer for his "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

"I think that the prize has been given to the most competent persons," Sen said.

Banerjee is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Eighty six-year-old Sen currently serves as professor of economics and philosophy at Harvard University, from where Banerjee received his PhD in 1988.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram