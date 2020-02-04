Pro-CAA Posters Decorate Wedding in Indore, Offer Number for Missed-Call Support

Indore: A day after a mega anti-CAA and NRC protest was organised here, a couple, in unique support, packed their marriage function with posters supporting the contentious legislation on Sunday.

The function, which was organised on Sunday in a Lasudia village, also gave visitors the option of extending support through missed calls. Dilip Panwar, whose son Ajay got hitched at the politically-coloured wedding, is a former sarpanch of the village.

Guests' reactions varied from amusement to surprise, at the event which was also attended by several BJP and Congress leaders. Panwar said that since his family supported CAA and NRC, they had decided to voice their opinion through the posters.

"Brothers opposing the act should understand that this law does not aim to banish any lawful citizen except for unlawful intruders," said Panwar. "Why should we oppose NRC so much if it has not even been implemented in the country yet," he added.

The city recently witnessed a massive protest against the twin legislation on Saturday, where film actress Swara Bhaskar, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Narmada Bachao Andolan founder Medha Patkar had participated.

