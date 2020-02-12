Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Pro-Kannada Organisations Call for Bandh, Demanding More Jobs in Govt and Private sector

Many other organisations which have offered support include the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Lorry Owners Association, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Trending Desk

Updated:February 12, 2020, 9:26 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pro-Kannada Organisations Call for Bandh, Demanding More Jobs in Govt and Private sector
File photo of a deserted road during a nationwide (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Several pro-Kannada organisations in Karnataka have called for bandh on February 13, demanding more jobs for Kannadigas in both government and private sectors.

The day chosen for bandh coincides with hundred days of protest for increasing reservation of jobs for Kannadigas in Karnataka, where the BJP is at the helm of affairs.

The Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota, a collective of pro-Kannada organisations, is seeking the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report, which was submitted in 1984 but is yet to be implemented.

The Mahishi report recommends reservations in jobs for Kannadigas in both the private and government sectors.

The bandh is likely to affect transport services in the state as the Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association has offered their support.

Many pro-Kannada groups, transport associations, and trade unions have extended support to the bandh, The News Minute reported quoting Nagesh, a member of the organization.

He said that the organisation wants the government to implement the recommendations of the report so that the future generations of Kannadigas in the state get secured. He further said that the bandh has got the backing of over 100 associations of hotels, shops and transport service.

Many other organisations which have offered support include the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Lorry Owners Association, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

However, BMTC and KSRTC unions have not announced their support as of now.

The Karnataka government has already said that it is mulling over the recommendations of the Sarojini Mahishi report. Successive state governments have over the years implemented 58 recommendations of the report.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram