Pro-Kannada Organisations Call for Bandh, Demanding More Jobs in Govt and Private sector

New Delhi: Several pro-Kannada organisations in Karnataka have called for bandh on February 13, demanding more jobs for Kannadigas in both government and private sectors.

The day chosen for bandh coincides with hundred days of protest for increasing reservation of jobs for Kannadigas in Karnataka, where the BJP is at the helm of affairs.

The Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota, a collective of pro-Kannada organisations, is seeking the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report, which was submitted in 1984 but is yet to be implemented.

The Mahishi report recommends reservations in jobs for Kannadigas in both the private and government sectors.

The bandh is likely to affect transport services in the state as the Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association has offered their support.

Many pro-Kannada groups, transport associations, and trade unions have extended support to the bandh, The News Minute reported quoting Nagesh, a member of the organization.

He said that the organisation wants the government to implement the recommendations of the report so that the future generations of Kannadigas in the state get secured. He further said that the bandh has got the backing of over 100 associations of hotels, shops and transport service.

Many other organisations which have offered support include the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Lorry Owners Association, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

However, BMTC and KSRTC unions have not announced their support as of now.

The Karnataka government has already said that it is mulling over the recommendations of the Sarojini Mahishi report. Successive state governments have over the years implemented 58 recommendations of the report.

