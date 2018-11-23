English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pro-Khalistan Banners Put Up at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Gurpurab
Sikhs from North America, Europe and the UK under the banner of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) were canvassing in the gurdwara where more than 3,000 Indian Sikhs were also present to attend the festivities.
Image for representation only.
Lahore: Pro-Khalistan banners were erected at the Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday during the visit of Indian Sikh pilgrims to commemorate the 549th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
Sikhs from North America, Europe and the UK under the banner of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) were canvassing in the gurdwara where more than 3,000 Indian Sikhs were also present to attend the festivities.
'Referendum 2020' banners and 'Khalistan' flags with the life size portrait of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were placed throughout the gurdwara premises.
When PTI sought the comment of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, which is responsible for looking after the holy places of minorities in Pakistan, its spokesperson Amir Hashmi said: "I am not authorised to speak on the issue to media." The ETPB Secretary Tariq Wazir was also contacted for his comments but he did not reply.
Sikhs from North America, Europe and the UK under the banner of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) were canvassing in the gurdwara where more than 3,000 Indian Sikhs were also present to attend the festivities.
'Referendum 2020' banners and 'Khalistan' flags with the life size portrait of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were placed throughout the gurdwara premises.
When PTI sought the comment of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, which is responsible for looking after the holy places of minorities in Pakistan, its spokesperson Amir Hashmi said: "I am not authorised to speak on the issue to media." The ETPB Secretary Tariq Wazir was also contacted for his comments but he did not reply.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: A Fan Decoded Doctor Strange's Hint in Infinity War to Give Us the Trailer Date
- Want to See a Komodo Dragon? Indonesian Governor Says You Have to Fork Over $500
- Rahul Mahajan Ties the Knot For Third Time With Kazakhstan's Model Natalya Ilina
- Shashi Tharoor 'Loves' News18 Creatives on Delhi Pollution Crisis; Which is Your Favourite?
- Salman Khan and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Go Cycling in Arunachal Pradesh