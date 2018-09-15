English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pro-Khalistan Militant Group Claims Responsibility of Jalandhar Police Station Blast
A purported letter mentioning 'Bhindranwale Tigers Force of Khalistan' on its letterhead, said it took the responsibility of the four low-intensity blasts that took place at the Maqsudan police station.
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Chandigarh: A pro-Khalistan militant group has claimed responsibility behind the low-intensity blasts at a police station in Jalandhar city of Punjab on Friday night.
A purported letter mentioning 'Bhindranwale Tigers Force of Khalistan' on its letterhead, which went viral on social media on Saturday, said it took the responsibility of the four low-intensity blasts that took place at the Maqsudan police station.
Though the authenticity of the letter could not be ascertained, the letter warned police officials not to harass people.
Meanwhile, Jalandhar Police Commissioner P K Sinha said he was aware of the letter and the claims of the letter would be verified. "We have taken the cognizance of this letter and this will be part of our investigation," Sinha told PTI.
The blasts at the police station left the station house officer and head constable with minor injuries.
State Director General of Police (DGP) Suresh Arora had visited the spot on Friday night to take stock of the situation.
Besides, a forensic team from the Punjab police, an investigation team of the National Security Guard visited the police station on Saturday to examine the kind of material used in the blast, Sinha added.
A purported letter mentioning 'Bhindranwale Tigers Force of Khalistan' on its letterhead, which went viral on social media on Saturday, said it took the responsibility of the four low-intensity blasts that took place at the Maqsudan police station.
Though the authenticity of the letter could not be ascertained, the letter warned police officials not to harass people.
Meanwhile, Jalandhar Police Commissioner P K Sinha said he was aware of the letter and the claims of the letter would be verified. "We have taken the cognizance of this letter and this will be part of our investigation," Sinha told PTI.
The blasts at the police station left the station house officer and head constable with minor injuries.
State Director General of Police (DGP) Suresh Arora had visited the spot on Friday night to take stock of the situation.
Besides, a forensic team from the Punjab police, an investigation team of the National Security Guard visited the police station on Saturday to examine the kind of material used in the blast, Sinha added.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prince William Asked Japanese Children if They Had a Lot of 'Chinese Food'
- Anushka Shrama on Work-Life Balance: Virat Kohli and I Find Time to Do Something Together
- SAFF Cup: Favourites India Expect to Defend Title Again as Maldives Stand in the Way
- Asia Cup 2018 Gives Us A Chance to Get Combination Right Before World Cup: Rohit Sharma
- Brace For a 'Nightmare': ESA Astronaut Warns US East Coast With These Hurricane Florence Pictures
Loading...
Loading...