Pro-Khalistani Group Sikhs for Justice Banned Over 'Anti-National' Activities
US-based The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) pushes for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda. The group's primary objective is to establish an "independent and sovereign country" in Punjab.
File photo of pro-Khalistan protesters staging demonstrations in New York.
New Delhi Pro-Khalistani group The Sikhs for Justice was on Wednesday banned by the government for its alleged anti-national activities, officials said.
A meeting of the Union Cabinet decided to declare SFJ as outlawed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, a home ministry official said.
A meeting of the Union Cabinet decided to declare SFJ as outlawed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, a home ministry official said.
The group's primary objective is to establish an "independent and sovereign country" in Punjab.
It openly espouses the cause of Khalistan and in that process challenges the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, another official said.
