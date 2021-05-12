Meghalaya Govt to Go for Mass Rapid Antigen Covid Tests Amid Surge

The first of its kind in India, the Meghalaya government has decided to go for mass rapid antigen testing of every citizen following the uncontrollable surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the State.

“We are in the process of going for mass rapid antigen testing of every citizen throughout the State and most likely we will work it out tomorrow,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

He said a few vulnerable places will be identified where every citizen needs to go for rapid antigen testing.

Tynsong also added there is a need to strengthen the CHCs, PHCs and sub-centres and to involve the Asha and Anganwadi workers in the process as RAT is a very simple way of collecting samples.

According to him, the government would also seek the support and cooperation of the traditional institutions for conducting the mass antigen test of citizens.

Asked if the government would further extend the total lockdown in East Khasi Hills, which is the worst affected district of the State, the deputy chief minister said that the government will again review the situation and see what next to be done to contain the situation.

“My only message to all citizens of the State is please be prepared if the situation compels the government to continue or maybe to go for a total lockdown, please don’t be surprised, don’t blame the government but whatever steps or whatever decision is taken, it is for the best interest of the citizens of the State,” he said.

Tynsong also admitted that the fatality rate is increasing in the State despite efforts put in by the government and the hospitals.

“It is very unfortunate. So, my only request to each and every one that let us not lose hope and let us work and fight together by respecting the notifications and advisories issued by the government through the health department as this is the only way out where we can reduce, be it fatality or be it active cases,” he said.

