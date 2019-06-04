Probe Against Two Policemen For Beating up Ganja Smugglers in Odisha's Koraput

Koraput: The police started an investigation on Tuesday after a video showing two policemen beating up two alleged ganja smugglers in Koraput district went viral.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Koraput district, Kanwar Vishal Singh, has asked the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Jeypore to conduct the inquiry into the incident.

"We have initiated an inquiry and details will be known once we complete the process. Probe is on to ascertain the circumstances in which the incident took place," the SDPO of Jeypore, Sagarika Nath, said.

In the video, two policemen seen beating up two ganja smugglers with belt and stick, a police officer said. They police had intercepted a vehicle carrying ganja near Doraguda under the jurisdiction of Boipariguda police

station on Tuesday and arrested two persons, while two others managed to escape from the spot, the officer said. ​