Probe Against Two Policemen For Beating up Ganja Smugglers in Odisha's Koraput
The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Koraput district, Kanwar Vishal Singh, has asked the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Jeypore to conduct the inquiry into the incident.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Koraput: The police started an investigation on Tuesday after a video showing two policemen beating up two alleged ganja smugglers in Koraput district went viral.
The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Koraput district, Kanwar Vishal Singh, has asked the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Jeypore to conduct the inquiry into the incident.
"We have initiated an inquiry and details will be known once we complete the process. Probe is on to ascertain the circumstances in which the incident took place," the SDPO of Jeypore, Sagarika Nath, said.
In the video, two policemen seen beating up two ganja smugglers with belt and stick, a police officer said. They police had intercepted a vehicle carrying ganja near Doraguda under the jurisdiction of Boipariguda police
station on Tuesday and arrested two persons, while two others managed to escape from the spot, the officer said.
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tinder India Will Now Allow Users to Select Their Sexual Orientation
- Sushmita Sen Almost Lost Out on Miss Universe to Aishwarya Rai Because of THIS Reason
- India vs South Africa | Virat Kohli v Kagiso Rabada: The Delicious Anger Games
- Indian Cricket Fans are Convinced Sachin Tendulkar Runs 'God' Account on Twitter
- The Eerie Coincidence of 2 Missing IAF AN-32 Planes 10 Years Apart - Same Place, Number of Passengers
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s