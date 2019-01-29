English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Probe Gives Clean Chit to IPS Officer Slammed by Pinarayi Vijayan For Raid on CPM Office
The report filed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Manoj Abraham before DGP Loknath Behra, said Chaitra had functioned within the legal framework and not committed any error.
File photo of IPS officer Chaitra Tersa John
Thiruvananthapuram: IPS officer Chaitra Teresa John, who faced a departmental probe for raiding the office of Kerala’s ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist in Thiruvananthapuram, was given a clear chit on Tuesday.
The DCP had faced the inquiry after she searched the district office of CPM on January 24 in connection with a stone throwing case at a police station, in which youth cadres of the Left party were allegedly involved.
With the raid, she had invited the wrath of chief minister Pinaryi Vijayan, who slammed the move in the state assembly. He accused Chaitra of “disrupting the smooth functioning of the party office”. Soon after the departmental inquiry was ordered.
However, the report filed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Manoj Abraham before DGP Loknath Behra, said Chaitra had functioned within the legal framework and not committed any error.
Chaitra had raided the office on a tip-off that those involved in the vandalism of the police station were hiding in the CPI(M) district office. However, she could not find anyone there.
Vijayan had blamed vested interests for the raid. "Some vested interests have an inclination to tarnish the image of those in politics and there have been occasions when some people have fallen for such tendencies. A democratic society can go forward only after rectifying such outlooks,” he had said in the assembly.
Not making any direct reference to the senior officer, the CM said, “The government policy is to create a situation conducive for the functioning of political parties without any problem. Appropriate action will be taken against anyone who adopts a stand against that policy.”
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
