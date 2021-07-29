Probe Into 2nd Porn Case Reveals Payments to UK Firm Owned by Shilpa Shetty’s Brothers

The Property Cell of Mumbai Police, which is probing a porn case involving businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, will now probe into payments made to Kenrin Limited, a UK-based company, owned by Shetty’s brothers that was incorporated in 2005.

This probe is related to a case filed at Malwani Police station against three producers from Kundra’s company and actress Gehana Vasisth based on a complaint by a female actor, who alleged she was forced to shoot porn for HotShots app.

Sources from the Property Cell told CNN-News18, “We are investigating the second case, which has been handed over to us formally today. We will be questioning all those involved, again.”

The sources also said that besides bank accounts, “we are looking at emails and invoices that spell out financial payments to the tune of several thousand pounds” (lakhs in Indian currency)”. CNN-News18 has accessed all the invoices, e-mails in connection to the case.

The Property Cell is also “investigating the bigger role of Umesh Kamat”, who is a co- accused in the porn case involving Kundra and has been arrested.

Property Cell sources said they found an invoice from Eshu Gambhir Entertainment, a company based in Mumbai, to Kenrin Limited for a movie produced by Kundra, called ‘Fraud Ishq’.

“We are investigating the production role of Eshu Gambhir Entertainment Limited Company,” sources added.

The police sources also said that an alleged porn video would minimum cost Rs 3 lakh.

Meanwhile, model-actor Sherlyn Chopra is likely to be summoned this week. Chopra had earlier claimed that she was first to give a statement to Maharashtra Cyber Cell in connection with the ongoing investigation into Kundra’s business dealing.

Kundra was arrested on July 19 for allegedly making and publishing pornographic content on mobile apps. He is currently in police custody after a Mumbai court denied him bail earlier this week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here