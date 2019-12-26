Probe into Anti-CAA Violence in Kanpur Suggests Involvement of Outsiders: Police
'The police investigation has revealed that the violence during protests against the CAA on Friday and Saturday in Kanpur took place in an organised manner,' Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anand Deo Tiwari.
A vehicle torched allegedly by protestors during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Kanpur, Saturday (PTI)
Kanpur: Preliminary investigation into the anti-CAA violence has suggested the role of outsiders, including those from Bangladesh and Kashmir, police said here on Thursday.
"The police investigation has revealed that the violence during protests against the CAA on Friday and Saturday in Kanpur took place in an organised manner," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anand Deo Tiwari said here.
"The preliminary probe suggested the involvement of outsiders, including Bangladeshis and Kashmiris," said the SSP.
He told reporters that there was "ample evidence" to indicate the involvement of outsiders.
The level of their involvement was still a matter of investigation, the SSP said.
Teams had been formed to identify the outsiders, he said, adding that it was being ascertained if the "outsiders" were the same who "instigated" riots in Lucknow on Thursday.
Efforts were being made to gather intelligence and catch the alleged conspirators and rioters, he added.
The way the riot took place at several places including Yateem Khana, Rail Bazar, Babupurwa and Phoolbagh together suggested a deep-rooted conspiracy, he said.
