Probe into Covid Centre Contracts Scam: Mumbai Civic Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal Reaches ED Office
1-MIN READ

Probe into Covid Centre Contracts Scam: Mumbai Civic Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal Reaches ED Office

PTI

Last Updated: January 16, 2023, 15:52 IST

Mumbai, India

BMC Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal at ED office in Mumbai. (ANI photo)

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday went to the Enforcement Directorate’s office here in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in award of contracts for Covid-19 care centres.

The ED had summoned Chahal to record his statement in the matter.

Chahal was seen entering the ED’s office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai at around 11.40 am.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged irregularities in the Covid-19 centers set up by the BMC.

He had also filed a complaint at the Azad Maidan police station, based on which the police registered an FIR against a hospital management firm and some persons for allegedly submitting fake documents to obtain contracts of COVID-19 care centres.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:January 16, 2023, 15:52 IST
last updated:January 16, 2023, 15:52 IST
