International Celebrities, Activists Tweeting on Farmers' Stir Don't Know Very Much: Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the investigations into a "toolkit" shared by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg on the farmers' protest in India has "revealed a lot".

"It has revealed a lot. We have to wait and see what else comes out. There was a reason why the Foreign Ministry reacted to statements which some celebrities gave out on matters on which they obviously didn't know very much," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR against the alleged "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" that was shared on Twitter. The complaint said it was aimed at waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the government of India".

The police have said no one has been named in the FIR and that the case is against unnamed persons on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A few days ago, Thunberg had extended her support to the farmers' agitation and had shared "a toolkit for those who want to help". While the police and government have termed the "toolkit" a part of a conspiracy against India, communication specialists say this is a basic tool of any social justice campaign.

Pop star Rihanna was also among the celebrities who tweeted in support of the farmers' protest that has continued on the outskirts of Delhi since December.