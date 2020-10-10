Probe Ordered After Factory Worker Dies Due to Ammonia Gas Leak in Goa Food Processing Unit

A probe has been initiated into the death of a factory worker due to ammonia gas leakage at a food processing unit in South Goa's Cuncolim industrial estate, an official said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Glenn Ticlo, chairman of the state Industrial Development Corporation, said the onus of the death of factory worker Kishan Kumar (23) on Friday lay with the factory management, adding that the Corporation had written to the food processing unit recently, after getting complaints about gas leakage.

"Leakage is the responsibility of the factory. A letter was shot to them by the Industrial Development Corporation regarding gas leakage recently. There should be time to time checks of such facilities. A death has occurred. The government is investigating the incident," Ticlo told reporters.

The ammonia gas leakage occurred in the early hours of Friday at the food processing unit 'Quality Foods' in the South Goa industrial estate.

Several workers were asleep when the leakage occurred. Kumar died of suffocation after he inhaled the gas in his sleep, while another worker, who also inhaled large volumes of the gas, continues to be under treatment.