Probe Ordered after Families Say 3 UP Women Got Anti-rabies Shots, Not Covid Vaccine

A government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district administered anti-rabies injections instead of Covid-19 vaccine shots to three elderly women, their families alleged on Friday. The incident comes days after an absent-minded auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM) delivered coronavirus vaccine jabs twice to a woman within minutes at a primary health centre (PHC) in the state’s Kanpur Dehat district. The condition of one of the three women has reportedly deteriorated. The families have complained to the medical superintendent and demanded action against those who allegedly administered the wrong vaccine.

According to reports, the three women— Saroj (70), a resident of Saravagyan area, and Anarkali (72) and Satyavati (60), both residents of Railway Mandi area — came for Covid-19 vaccination at a community health centre (CHC) in Kandhla town on Thursday. They were administered shots and asked to go home. After some time, Saroj started feeling dizzy and anxious. Family members took her to a private doctor. The doctor looked at the OPD slip from the community health centre and informed the family that she had been given a rabies vaccine. Later, the other two women also came to know through their OPD slips that they had been given anti-rabies jabs.

The district magistrate of Shamli, Jasjit Kaur, has set up an inquiry, making the chief medical officer (CMO) and additional chief medical officer (ACMO) the investigating officials in the case, and has also ordered the recording of the statements of the victims. Strict action will be taken against those responsible based on the findings of the investigation, said Kaur. CMO Dr Sanjay Aggarwal said that a thorough probe will be conducted in the matter.

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported a record 8,490 new cases within a 24-hour period with the second wave of the deadly pandemic battering India. 39 more fatalities took the death toll in the state to 9,003, while the 8,490 new cases pushed the infection tally to 6,54,404.

Samajwadi Party legislator Sunil Singh Sajan attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in UP over alleged lapses in the vaccination process. “Corona continues to wreak havoc all over the state. There is no space in the Covid wards of the hospitals. The hospitals from the district to the capital are unorganised; there is gross negligence in vaccination. Three women were injected with anti-rabies shots instead of Covid vaccine in Shamli. And the Yogi government is hiding the statistics,” he tweeted.

