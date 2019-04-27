English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Probe Ordered After J&K Police Vehicle Used to Supply Food Packets at BJP Rally
The driver of the vehicle, which the police said was deployed for ferrying escort personnel of a protected person, has been attached and the gypsy has been withdrawn.
File photo of BJP leader Ram Madhav.
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday ordered an inquiry after a video of a police vehicle being used for distribution of food packets at a BJP rally in Anantnag parliamentary constituency went viral.
The 28-second video shows the police gypsy being used for distribution of food packets and water bottles among the people gathered for the BJP rally in south Kashmir's Anantnag.
The rally was addressed by BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav.
Taking cognizance of the incident, the police ordered an inquiry into it.
The driver of the vehicle, which the police said was deployed for ferrying escort personnel of a protected person, has been attached and the gypsy has been withdrawn.
"Today a video surfaced on social media wherein one police vehicle is seen being utilised for distribution of food items in a political party rally in Anantnag. The vehicle in question was deployed for ferrying escort personnel of a protected person," a police spokesman said.
"The vehicle has been withdrawn from the said protected person and driver of the vehicle has been attached. An inquiry into the matter has been ordered under the rules," he said.
"Today a video surfaced on social media wherein one police vehicle is seen being utilised for distribution of food items in a political party rally in Anantnag. The vehicle in question was deployed for ferrying escort personnel of a protected person," a police spokesman said.
"The vehicle has been withdrawn from the said protected person and driver of the vehicle has been attached. An inquiry into the matter has been ordered under the rules," he said.
