Probe Ordered After Polio Vaccines Found Contaminated, Ghaziabad Pharma Company MD Arrested
The managing director of Ghaziabad-based Biomed Pvt Ltd., which was supplying polio vaccines for only government-run immunisation programmes, was arrested after the Central Drug Regulator filed an FIR in this case.
Representative image. (AFP Relaxnews)
New Delhi: The Health Ministry has ordered a probe after traces of polio type-2 virus were found in some batches of oral polio vaccine (OPV) manufactured by a Ghaziabad-based pharmaceutical company, even as the firm's managing director was arrested Saturday.
Polio type 2 virus strain has been eradicated worldwide, including in India.
The Drugs Controller General of India has also asked the company to stop "manufacture, sale or distribution till further orders."
"The company has five directors. While the managing director has been arrested, we have asked the police to trace the rest directors as they also need to be questioned," a government official said.
According to a Health Ministry source, the contamination came to light after surveillance reports from Uttar Pradesh showed signs of the virus in stool samples of some children.
Immediately, the OPVs were sent for testing which confirmed that some of them were contaminated with type-2 virus.
The ministry has also alerted the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra governments assuming a possible usage of the vaccine there.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
