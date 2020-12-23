Probe Ordered into UP Jail Event 'Glorifying' Rape Accused Godman Asaram

Prison authorities in Uttar Pradesh have ordered a probe into allegations that an event at the district jail here glorified godman Asaram, who is serving a sentence for rape. The rape victim's father made the demand following reports that the self-styled godman's two followers had come from Lucknow, distributed blankets and held a prayer meeting in which Asaram's photograph was placed.

Uttar Pradesh's Additional Inspector General (Jail) Sharad Kulshrestha has ordered a probe. It will be conducted by the deputy inspector general for Bareilly zone, he told.