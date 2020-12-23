News18 Logo

Probe Ordered into UP Jail Event 'Glorifying' Rape Accused Godman Asaram

File photo of Asaram.

The rape victim's father made the demand following reports that the selfstyled godman's two followers had come from Lucknow, distributed blankets and held a prayer meeting in which Asaram's photograph was placed.

Prison authorities in Uttar Pradesh have ordered a probe into allegations that an event at the district jail here glorified godman Asaram, who is serving a sentence for rape. The rape victim's father made the demand following reports that the self-styled godman's two followers had come from Lucknow, distributed blankets and held a prayer meeting in which Asaram's photograph was placed.

Uttar Pradesh's Additional Inspector General (Jail) Sharad Kulshrestha has ordered a probe. It will be conducted by the deputy inspector general for Bareilly zone, he told.


