1-MIN READ
Next Story
Probe Ordered into UP Jail Event 'Glorifying' Rape Accused Godman Asaram
File photo of Asaram.
The rape victim's father made the demand following reports that the selfstyled godman's two followers had come from Lucknow, distributed blankets and held a prayer meeting in which Asaram's photograph was placed.
- PTI Shahjahanpur
- Last Updated: December 23, 2020, 21:34 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Prison authorities in Uttar Pradesh have ordered a probe into allegations that an event at the district jail here glorified godman Asaram, who is serving a sentence for rape. The rape victim's father made the demand following reports that the self-styled godman's two followers had come from Lucknow, distributed blankets and held a prayer meeting in which Asaram's photograph was placed.
Uttar Pradesh's Additional Inspector General (Jail) Sharad Kulshrestha has ordered a probe. It will be conducted by the deputy inspector general for Bareilly zone, he told.