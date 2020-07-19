Probe Reveals 180 Kg Gold Smuggled Through Same Diplomatic Route In Kerala Since July 2019

In latest revelation in the Kerala gold smuggling case, the investigating officers have found evidence of at least 180 kilograms of gold having been smuggled through the diplomatic channel.

The case pertains to the seizure of 30 kg of gold from at the Thiruvananthapuram airport that arrived from United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a diplomatic cargo addressed to an official in the Consulate of the UAE.

Sources said cops have found evidence that at least 180 kilograms of gold has been smuggled through this diplomatic channel in the past, starting July 2019 onwards. The source said the same diplomatic roué was used at least 20 times for the smuggling of gold in this period.

Investigative agencies are now in the process of recovering the smuggled gold. The UAE diplomat who left the country is crucial to the case, sources said, adding that the baggage, whenever it reached the Thiruvananthapuram airport, arrived in the diplomat's name.

Key accused Swapna , Sarith, Sandeep and rameez are being interrogated for further details. Sandeep and Rameez allegedly took care of the finances and distributed the gold once it was in. The money was then sent as hawala.

Meanwhile, the investigation team has brought Swapna Suresh and another accused Sandeep Nair from Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram and has been conducting searches at various places in the city including the flats and offices of the duo.

The case is being investigated by Customs and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which has booked Suresh, Sarith, Sandeep Nair and Fasil Fareed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Suresh was found working in the IT department and her contractual service terminated after her name cropped up in the gold smuggling.

IAS officer M Sivasakar was removed as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state IT Secretary over his alleged links with Suresh and other accused in the case. He was suspended on Thursday.

Fareed is still at large while the other accused, including Suresh and Sarith, both former employees of the UAE consulate, have been arrested.