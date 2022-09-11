Probe Sought After Video of Bihar SP Putting 5 Junior Cops in Lockup Goes Viral | Watch

A superintendent of police in Bihar’s Nawada district allegedly put five of his subordinates inside a lockup for two hours, after he found their work dissatisfactory. The matter came to light after a video went viral on social media, in which five Bihar cops can be seen standing inside a lockup and talking.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday night as Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangala was dissatisfied with the performance of the three assistant sub-inspectors and two sub-inspectors.

When contacted by reporters about the video, Mangala denied the allegation and called it “fake news”. Senior officials also did not comment on the matter despite several attempts to seek their reactions.

Bihar Police Association Seeks Probe

The Bihar Police Association on Saturday sought a judicial probe into an alleged incident of five officers “being kept inside a lockup for two hours as per the direction of the district police chief concerned”.

The association’s president Mrityunjay Kumar Singh said in a statement that attempts were made to contact the SP but he did not respond to repeated calls.

“We got the information soon after the incident from our Nawada branch and it is being discussed on WhatsApp groups of police personnel as well. Incidents like these are reminiscent of the colonial period. The incident is the first of its kind and could tarnish the image of Bihar Police. We demand a judicial probe and a thorough investigation of CCTV footage,” he said.

“There are allegations that the SP is putting pressure on aggrieved persons to hush up the matter. Attempts may also be made to tamper with the CCTV footage. A probe should be initiated at the earliest and FIR should be lodged under sections of the IPC,” the association demanded.

