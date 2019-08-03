Probing Unnao Rape Survivor's Car Crash Case, CBI Team Reaches Sitapur Jail to Quiz Kuldeep Sengar
The action against the four-time MLA comes after the young woman and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts killed on Sunday when their car was hit by a speeding truck.
File photo of Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
Lucknow: A three-member CBI team arrived at Sitapur jail on Saturday to question BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping a minor girl from Unnao two years ago and killing two members of her family.
Sources told News18 that another team of the investigating agency has left for Unnao's Makhi village. The officers may also quiz Sitapur jail authorities, they added.
Sitapur: A team of CBI arrives at Sitapur District Jail for questioning the accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in connection with Unnao rape case. pic.twitter.com/kFpI8LjaOE— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2019
Two days ago, the BJP MLA was expelled from the party amid public outrage. The action against the four-time MLA comes after the young woman and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts killed on Sunday when their car was hit by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district.
The family alleged the accident was an attempt to eliminate her and the family.
There has been raging public anger since the incident with major political parties coming down hard on the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh and asking for accountability. On Tuesday, the Centre handed the case to the CBI on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government.
Meanwhile, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel reached KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow to take over the security cover of the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, following Supreme Court's order.
CRPF personnel have been deployed at the entry gate of the CCU at third floor of Trauma Centre where the victim is on ventilator at the moment. Entry has been restricted and only family members and doctors are being allowed. CBI officials, including women officials, reached the Trauma centre to speak to the family members of the rape victim.
