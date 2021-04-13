Over 1.76 Cr Vaccines Available with States, Problem Not of Shortage But Better Planning, Says Centre

india

So far states and UTs have received 13,10,90,370 vaccine doses, out of which the total consumption, including wastage, has been 11,43,69,677, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said

Over 1.67 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs, the Centre said on Tuesday, underlining that the problem is not of vaccine shortage but of better planning. Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said so far states and UTs have received 13,10,90,370 vaccine doses, out of which the total consumption, including wastage, has been 11,43,69,677.

“As per 11 am data, unutilised doses available with states and union territories for administration is 1,67,20,693. From now till April end, 2,01,22,960 doses are in supply pipeline to states and UTs,” he said.

first published:April 13, 2021, 18:44 IST