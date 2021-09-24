Problem of Plenty: Uttarakhand BJP Yet To Decide Role of Former Chief Ministers

Former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat — the longest-serving BJP CM in Uttarakhand — spends his time these days touring the state, participating in blood donation camps and clicking pictures with party workers.

Rawat is also MLA from Doiwala Assembly constituency in Dehradun. Neither the former chief minister nor his supporters are clear whether he will contest the upcoming assembly elections.

“I am just a worker. Will do whatever the party asks,” Rawat said when asked if he prefers to contest elections rather than take on an organisational role. Rawat had earlier said he was clueless as to why he was removed (in March) after heading a government for around four years.

What are Other Ex-CMs Doing?

Incidentally, the BJP has produced the maximum number of chief ministers in the state which completes 21 years of formation in November. Incumbent Pushkar Singh Dhami is the eight BJP CM, while Nityanand Swami was the first to head the caretaker government in November 2000.

Swami died in 2012 while Bhagat Singh Koshyari who replaced Swami in 2001 is officiating as governor of Maharashtra. BC Khanduri, a two-term former chief minister, is keeping unwell and out of mainstream politics.

Vijay Bahuguna, who was a Congress chief minister in 2012, is now with the BJP. His son is a party MLA in Uttarakhand Assembly. Bahuguna was instrumental in staging a revolt against the Harish Rawat government six years ago.

Besides Bahuguna, former CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who was till recently a Union minister, is awaiting the end of his political ‘sanyas’. On the other hand, Tirath Singh Rawat, the shortest-serving CM in the history of the state, is reportedly expecting a role in state politics, his close aides say. Nishank and Tirath are MPs from Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal, respectively.

Fear of New Power Centre

A senior BJP functionary says there is always an “element of risk” in actively involving ex-chief ministers in the state, particularly when intra-party squabbling is quite evident.

Kuldeep Kumar, general secretary of state BJP, told News18: “It is the central parliamentary board that takes a call on fielding candidates, be it serving ministers, ex-ministers or ex-chief ministers.”

He, however, added that the party ensures that former CMs play “some important role”.

“All ex-CMs are part of our core team. Their feedback matters. We will involve them in the party manifesto, campaign team,” Kumar said.

The Congress has three former CMs to its name in the state. Of them, Vijay Bahuguna jumped ship to the BJP in 2016, while ND Tiwari, the only Uttarakhand CM to complete five years in office, died in 2018. That leaves Harish Rawat who is being kept busy as Punjab affairs in-charge and recently oversaw the transfer of power from Amarinder Singh to Charanjit Singh Channi. ​

