'Producer' Arrested for Cheating Aspiring Telugu TV/Movie Artistes

Police said Y Sreelatha, claiming to the producer of a leading Telugu television network, created a fake Facebook account in July 2018 and promised TV and movie aspirants roles in serials and films after collecting money from them.

Updated:June 23, 2019, 9:08 PM IST
'Producer' Arrested for Cheating Aspiring Telugu TV/Movie Artistes
Representative image.
Hyderabad: A woman masquerading as a television producer has been arrested for allegedly cheating people of huge sums of money with the promise of making them TV and movie artistes, police said.

Y Sreelatha, claiming to the producer of a leading Telugu television network, created a fake Facebook account in July 2018 and promised TV and movie aspirants roles in serials and films after collecting money from them, they said.

Acting on a complaint from two men from the city, who had paid her Rs 50,000 and Rs 6 lakh separately, police conducted a probe and nabbed her from Bengaluru on Friday. She was brought here on Sunday, police said.

