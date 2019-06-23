English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Producer' Arrested for Cheating Aspiring Telugu TV/Movie Artistes
Police said Y Sreelatha, claiming to the producer of a leading Telugu television network, created a fake Facebook account in July 2018 and promised TV and movie aspirants roles in serials and films after collecting money from them.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: A woman masquerading as a television producer has been arrested for allegedly cheating people of huge sums of money with the promise of making them TV and movie artistes, police said.
Y Sreelatha, claiming to the producer of a leading Telugu television network, created a fake Facebook account in July 2018 and promised TV and movie aspirants roles in serials and films after collecting money from them, they said.
Acting on a complaint from two men from the city, who had paid her Rs 50,000 and Rs 6 lakh separately, police conducted a probe and nabbed her from Bengaluru on Friday. She was brought here on Sunday, police said.
