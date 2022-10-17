Production of AK-203 Rifles to Begin in India by Year End: Russian Official

The production of AK-203 assault rifles by an Indo-Russian joint venture at a manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh is expected to start by end of 2022, a senior Russian official said on Monday. The Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited was set up in 2019 to produce the Russian-origin Kalashnikov assault rifles in Korwa Ordnance Factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district.

“The Korwa Ordnance Factory is ready to start manufacturing Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles by the end of 2022,” said Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev. Rosoboronexport is Russia’s state-run defence entity that oversees various key military projects including in foreign countries.

“Our plans include 100 per cent localisation of the production of legendary Russian assault rifles in India,” Mikheev said. “In addition, in the future, the joint venture may increase production and modernise production facilities to manufacture advanced rifles based on the Kalashnikov assault rifle platform,” he said.

The Rosoboronexport said the AK 203 rifles are fitted with integral Picatinny rails for convenient and easy mounting of sights and tactical accessories, enabling the effective use of weapons in various conditions. The company is attending the DefExpo in Gandhinagar which is taking place from October 18 to 22.

“During the exhibition, Rosoboronexport will discuss with the Indian side the production and supply of AK-203 for the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies of the country,” the company said in a statement. “In addition, the company will present a wide range of additional modern equipment designed both for customizing the assault rifle itself and for equipping personnel,” it said.

