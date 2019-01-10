English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Productivity in Winter Session Third Lowest After Lok Sabha Loses Time to Disruptions: Think Tank
In the current Lok Sabha, 62 per cent of bills have been discussed for more than two hours with the Rajya Sabha discussing only 25-35 percent of the bill for over two hours.
Representational photo (Lok Sabha)
New Delhi: The productivity of Parliament during the Winter session was the third lowest in the present Lok Sabha and the question hour this session was also one of the least productive, a think-tank has said.
While Lok Sabha was adjourned since last Tuesday, Rajya Sabha's sitting was extended for a day and the session is likely to conclude on Wednesday.
According to the data collated by the PRS Legislative Research, the productivity of the Parliament during the session has been third lowest".
"Lok Sabha has lost a sixth of its time to disruptions, while Rajya Sabha has lost a third of its scheduled time," it said.
As per the data, the Lok Sabha spent more of its productive time on legislative business in comparison to the 14th and 15th Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha spent 52 per cent and Rajya Sabha spent 17 per cent of its productive time on legislative business, it said.
In the current Lok Sabha, 62 per cent of bills have been discussed for more than two hours. Time spent discussing a bill in Rajya Sabha has remained consistent, with about 25-35 per cent of them being discussed for over two hours.
While duration of discussion on each bill has increased, fewer are being referred to standing committees. The figure comes to 24 per cent.
"More Bills have been introduced and passed in the same session in the 16th Lok Sabha (34 per cent) compared to the 14th Lok Sabha (29 per cent) and 15th Lok Sabha (18 per cent)," the think tank said.
As many as 16 bills were introduced and three were passed during the session by both the Houses.
