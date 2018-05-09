English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Professor Accused of Sexual Harassment Will Not Teach This Year, Says Chennai College
The statement released by the Chennai college states that Sadanand Menon plans to take legal action against those who have published false and defamatory allegations against him.
File photo of ACJ campus. (Image: Twitter/ACJIndia)
New Delhi: A day after a group of students, activists and journalists accused Sadanand Menon, professor at Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), of sexual harassment, the college on Wednesday said that Menon would not be teaching this academic year.
As part of adjunct faculty, Menon taught the arts and culture elective at ACJ. The statement released by the college also states that Menon plans to take legal action against those who have published false and defamatory allegations against him.
The group had also accused the college of not taking the charges seriously, an allegation which the college has refuted.
“The person who preferred the complaint in January 2018 to the Internal Complaints Committee, which had been duly constituted as per law and included a well-known woman lawyer, was not a student of the College at the time of the alleged incident and her work at Spaces had no connection with the College,” read the statement.
Speaking to News18, ACJ chairman Shashi Kumar had, on Tuesday, said that the college was being attacked for being a liberal campus. The group of ACJ students, alumni, journalists and activists who signed the letter against the Chennai college had sought strict action against Menon, who was named in Raya Sarkar’s list of alleged sexual offenders, over an alleged sexual harassment incident, involving a former student of the 2008 batch who was later working with Menon.
“The ACJ wishes to make it clear that on matters such as this, when unproven allegations that are not within its jurisdiction to investigate or enquire into, are made involving its faculty, whether full-time or adjunct, staff, and students, it has to stand firm on the ground laid down in the law of the land. It cannot make any subjective judgments based on speculation or rumour,” the statement by the college said.
