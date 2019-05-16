Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Professor, Two Others Suspended for Sexually Harassing Girls in Faridabad College

The complainant alleged that the accused would befriend girl students at the time of admission and later they would target those who had to reappear for exams, promising to help them in every manner.

PTI

Updated:May 16, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
Professor, Two Others Suspended for Sexually Harassing Girls in Faridabad College
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Chandigarh: Three employees of a government college in Faridabad, including an associate professor, were placed under suspension on Thursday by Haryana's higher education department following allegations of sexual harassment levelled against them by a girl student, officials here said.

A junior laboratory assistant and a peon have also been suspended and a committee has been formed to look into the allegations against the three accused, they said.

The complainant alleged that the accused would befriend girl students at the time of admission and later they would target those who had to reappear for exams, promising to help them in every manner, the officials said.

She alleged that the accused sought sexual favours from the girls in exchange for helping them in the exams, they said.

The officials said the matter came to light when the complainant recorded her conversation with the laboratory assistant and narrated the incident to the college principal.

The incident triggered outrage, with senior Congress leader and Kaithal MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala demanding strict action against the culprits.

"It should be ensured that the victim girl students get justice," he said in a tweet.

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, Surjewala said such incidents show that "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" (Save the Daughter, Teach the Daughter) was just a "jumla" (rhetoric) in Haryana.
