Professor's Killing Answer to Those Claiming Jobs a Solution to Kashmir Alienation: Omar Abdullah
Rafi Bhat, a 33-year-old professor on contract with the Kashmir University's Sociology department, had left the varsity premises on Friday and had been missing since then.
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. (PTI)
New Delhi: An assistant professor at Kashmir University was one among five terrorists killed in Shopian encounter on Sunday and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah used him as an example to say that providing jobs and ensuring development is not the solution that will end "violence and alienation" in the state.
"Sadly this is also an answer to those who claim jobs & development are the solution to the violence & alienation in Kashmir. This is another tragic development in a steady stream of tragedies in Kashmir," Abdullah tweeted.
Rafi Bhat, a 33-year-old professor on contract with the Kashmir University's Sociology department, had left the varsity premises on Friday and had been missing since then.
Reports had suggested he had joined the terror group, but his father had repeatedly told the police Rafi would not pick up arms.
The assistant professor was a 'fresh recruit' of the terror outfit, according to reports.
Two of his first cousins were also involved in militancy and had died in the early 1990s.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
