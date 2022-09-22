‘Profound Concern’: At UNSC, India ‘Strongly’ Calls for End to Ukraine Conflict

India on Thursday – in one of its strongest remarks – expressed “profound concern” over the Ukraine conflict and once again called for an “immediate cessation of all hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy”.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark made at the recent SCO Summit where he emphasised that this “cannot be an era of war”.

“The trajectory of the Ukraine conflict is a matter of profound concern for the entire international community. The outlook appears truly disturbing. In a globalised world, its impact is being felt even in distant regions,” Jaishankar said at the UNSC briefing. “We have all experienced its consequences in terms of surging costs and actual shortages of food grains, fertilizers and fuel.” On this core too, there are good grounds to be worried about what awaits us,” he added.

“India strongly reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy. Clearly, as PM Modi has emphasised that this cannot be an era of war,” he told the 15-nation UNSC briefing on ‘Ukraine Fight against impunity’.

The briefing was chaired by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna. World leaders had gathered at the UN headquarters for the high-level 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Besides Jaishankar, the UNSC briefing was also addressed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly and Foreign Ministers of other UNSC members.

India has been maintaining that the Ukraine crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue. On Wednesday, Jaishankar met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the UN headquarters and apprised him of India’s principled position that emphasises cessation of all hostilities and returns to dialogue and diplomacy.

(With PTI inputs)

