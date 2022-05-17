Prohibitory Orders Imposed in MP's Neemuch After Clash Over Placing of Idol Near Dargah

Police in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh have lodged four cases and rounded up nine persons involved in Monday night group clashes in the town which took place close to a religious place.

Prohibitive orders under section 144 were clamped in the town after the clashes where two groups pelted stones on each other injuring a person and some two-wheelers also were damaged.

The Office of the Superintendent of Police Neemuch on Tuesday issued a communique claiming four cases have been lodged and nine persons allegedly involved in the clash have been rounded up by the police. Members of two communities had gathered and engaged in stone-pelting and arson in the Sardar Mohalla area in Neemuch town at around 7.30 pm on Monday, said the statement.

It further added that the police force led by senior officers promptly reached the spot and controlled the situation with mild force and tear gas shells. SP Neemuch Suraj Kumar Verma in the communique urged locals to stay away from processions, rumours and any misleading publicity. Those involved in the flare-up are being identified by the police, said the SP.

The markets are open and business is as usual in the town on Tuesday, said one of the Bhopal natives who was in Neemuch for business purposes.

The trouble started when a crowd tried installing an idol close to a religious shrine. The two communities came close to the blows in no time and clashes erupted in the area. Some bikes were reportedly damaged and set on fire by the mob.

A heavy police force was deployed in the area after the clashes. The town was placed under prohibitive orders in the town under section 144 of the CrPC soon after the incident to keep a tab on law and order, Neha Meena Addl District Magistrate, Neemuch said in an order issued late evening on Monday.

The communal flare-up was also witnessed on the occasion of Ramnavmi celebrations in Khargone town in the state. Stone pelting, hurling of petrol bombs and arson had taken place after the trouble broke out in the town. The state government had resorted to a demolition drive to punish those accused of triggering ‘planned’ violence.

