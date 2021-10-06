Prohibitory Orders Extended in Lucknow Till Nov 8

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been extended in the Lucknow Police Commissionerate, ahead of upcoming festivals of Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, Bhai Dhooj, Barawafat and Chhath.

Police and district administration on Tuesday night decided to extend prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 till November 8 in view of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

This means that approval of police and district administration would be essential for any event with a gathering of more than five people.

Joint commissioner of police, Piyush Mordia, said anti-social elements may try to vitiate the atmosphere during festivals. Hence, using powers under CrPC Section 144, these orders have been passed to maintain peace and harmony and for the safety of public and property.

Mordia said all guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs must be followed for setting up Durga Puja pandals and organising Dussehra celebrations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.