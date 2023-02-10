Prohibitory Orders Imposed Around Parade Ground in Dehradun Following Youth Protests

The Dehradun district administration on Friday imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPc within a 300-metre radius of the Parade Ground here to stop more protests by youths.

The prohibitory orders were imposed in the wake of the ongoing protest in the city by youths against irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state that turned violent on Thursday.

Protesters allegedly clashed with police and hurled stones at them following which police resorted to lathicharge. The incident has caused injuries on both sides.

The opposition Congress party reacted sharply to youths subjected to police brutality for raising their genuine demands.

The party has also threatened to hold demonstrations in support of the protest on Friday in all district headquarters.

The area around the Parade Ground in the heart of Dehradun is a hub of protest demonstrations.

