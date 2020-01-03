Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Prohibitory Orders in Bengal Pockets, Internet Suspended as Clashes Erupt After Man Found Hanging

Twelve people have been taken into custody after the Tuesday evening clashes that followed the discovery of the body of the shopkeeper.

IANS

Updated:January 3, 2020, 10:41 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Prohibitory Orders in Bengal Pockets, Internet Suspended as Clashes Erupt After Man Found Hanging
Representative image.

Kolkata: Clashes were reported between members of two groups in a few pockets of West Bengal's 24 Parganas North district after a shopkeeper was found hanging in a local club, prompting the police to issue prohibitory orders on people's movements and temporary suspension of internet.

The prohibitory orders were clamped in Deganga, Amdanga and Duttapukur areas of the district, police sources said, while describing the situation as "under control".

Police will review the situation before resuming the internet services or relaxing the orders enforced under section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, sources said. Twelve people have been taken into custody after the Tuesday evening clashes that followed the discovery of the body of the shopkeeper.

The shopkeeper, who had put up a stall at a local programme, had reportedly quarrelled with a woman during trade.

He was found hanging inside a local club, which triggered violence, with the deceased's relatives running amok and indulging in loot and arson blaming club members for his death. As the other side also retaliated, police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the two groups and managed to restore order.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram