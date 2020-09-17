Prohibitory Orders in Mumbai Extended Till September 30

Prohibitory orders restricting movement of people have been extended in Mumbai till September 30 in view of rising coronavirus cases, an official said on Thursday. The restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are in place since lockdown began.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted urging people to not panic as the order issued by Mumbai Police was just an extension of the previous order and not fresh restrictions.

NO need to PANICThe order issued under section 144 CrPC is only an extension of the previous order issued on 31st August. No new restrictions have been imposed by @MumbaiPolice .Please share and don’t panic. #Section144 #Mumbai — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 17, 2020

They were extended as per the August 31 guidelines about easing of lockdown of the Maharashtra government, and no new restrictions have been imposed, the official said.