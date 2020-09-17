INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Prohibitory Orders in Mumbai Extended Till September 30

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted urging people to not panic as the order issued by Mumbai Police was just an extension of the previous order and not fresh restrictions.

Prohibitory orders restricting movement of people have been extended in Mumbai till September 30 in view of rising coronavirus cases, an official said on Thursday. The restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are in place since lockdown began.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted urging people to not panic as the order issued by Mumbai Police was just an extension of the previous order and not fresh restrictions.

They were extended as per the August 31 guidelines about easing of lockdown of the Maharashtra government, and no new restrictions have been imposed, the official said.

Next Story
Loading