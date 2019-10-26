Prohibitory Orders Issued in Arunachal's Namsai District After Miscreants Torch 14 Tribal Houses
The incident took place near Khai-Hay Nallah under Tengapani Forest Reserve between October 12-15, prompting the district administration to enforce prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144, they said.
Representative image.
Itanagar: Prohibitory orders have been clamped on Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, after miscreants torched 14 houses belonging to a tribal community in a new settlement at Mabira area, officials said on Saturday.
The situation took a turn for the worse on Friday, as protesters clashed with paramilitary forces at Jengthu Bridge during a rally organised by the Adi Students Union (AdiSU), a police officer said.
Several police personnel, including SP Ankit Kumar Singh and DSPs Sepraj Perme and Thutan Jamba suffered minor injuries in the violence, he said.
AdiSU, in a representation to the Namsai Deputy Commissioner, has also accused a few members of the All Tai Khampti Singpho Students Union (ATKSSU) for the arson and
demanded their immediate arrest.
ATKSSU has denied involvement in the incident. Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Home Minister Bamang Felix had on Friday night called an
emergency meeting with officials, and decided to send a peace delegation to meet the affected families in Namsai and urge people in the area to maintain peace.
The delegation would include Health Minister Alo Libang, and MLAs Ninong Ering and Jignu Namchoom, an official release said.
Felix has also called on members of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum to intervene in the matter and maintain communal harmony.
Meanwhile, the district divisional forest office in Namsai has said it did not issue any 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) or forest clearance for the new settlement
at Mabira.
