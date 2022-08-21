CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Janmashtami#KoffeeWithKaran#AsiaCup2022
Home » News » India » Prohibitory Orders Under Section 144 Clamped in Kanpur After Surge in Covid-19 Cases
1-MIN READ

Prohibitory Orders Under Section 144 Clamped in Kanpur After Surge in Covid-19 Cases

IANS

Last Updated: August 21, 2022, 07:08 IST

Kanpur, India

Section 144 of the CrPC restricts the gathering of more than four to five people(Reuters/File)

Section 144 of the CrPC restricts the gathering of more than four to five people(Reuters/File)

The restrictions, announced on Saturday evening, will be in place for a month

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh in view of a slight surge in coronavirus infections, various upcoming examinations and festivals, an official government spokesman said.

The restrictions, announced on Saturday evening, will be in place for a month.

Section 144 of the CrPC restricts the gathering of more than four to five people, the spokesman added.

Under the imposition, without the permission of the Police Commissioner, not more than five people will be able to gather in a public place or take out a procession.

However, people violating Section 144 will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

In June this year, Kanpur had witnessed violence during protests against objectionable statement made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the Prophet.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

first published:August 21, 2022, 07:08 IST
last updated:August 21, 2022, 07:08 IST