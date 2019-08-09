Prohibitory Orders Withdrawn in Jammu, Schools and Colleges to Reopen from Saturday
According to the order issued by Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan, all schools, colleges and academic institutions may resume their functioning normally from August 10.
Srinagar: Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar, Thursday, Aug 8, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: The Jammu district administration on Friday withdrew prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 imposed here on August 5 in view of the Centre abrogating constitutional provisions that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official order.
According to the order issued by Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan, all schools, colleges and academic institutions may resume their functioning normally from August 10.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Away From Mission Mangal-Batla House Clash, Akshay Kumar-John Abraham's Bromance Wins Internet
- HarmonyOS by Huawei is Finally Here, to Work on All Device Types
- Possessive Arjun Kapoor Stops Karan Tacker From Flirting With Malaika Arora
- No Makeup Selfie of Deepika With Isha Koppikar is Winning Internet
- Google Admits Most Android Users Prefer Three Button Navigation