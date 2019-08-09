Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Prohibitory Orders Withdrawn in Jammu, Schools and Colleges to Reopen from Saturday

According to the order issued by Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan, all schools, colleges and academic institutions may resume their functioning normally from August 10.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
Prohibitory Orders Withdrawn in Jammu, Schools and Colleges to Reopen from Saturday
Srinagar: Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar, Thursday, Aug 8, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: The Jammu district administration on Friday withdrew prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 imposed here on August 5 in view of the Centre abrogating constitutional provisions that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official order.

According to the order issued by Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan, all schools, colleges and academic institutions may resume their functioning normally from August 10.

